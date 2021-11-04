Pictured are (from left) Char Wilkes, 35 years; Beverly Sauer, 30 years; Shirley Frederick, accepting pins for Beverly Jacobson and Judith Clarine, 10 years, and Danielle Carter, 30 years; Sue Capelle, five years; and Marlene Kiler, 15 years.
Photo submitted

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 honored 28 members for their milestone anniversaries at the October meeting and received pins recognizing their years of service. Pictured are (from left) Char Wilkes, 35 years; Beverly Sauer, 30 years; Shirley Frederick, accepting pins for Beverly Jacobson and Judith Clarine, 10 years, and Danielle Carter, 30 years; Sue Capelle, five years; and Marlene Kiler, 15 years. Additional members honored were Tricia Becker, Kori Busho, Jessica Dupre, Christine Gerth, Monica Sauer and Judy Thorbus, five years; Bethany Renstrom, Kelly Woodruff  and Sue Zenk, 10 years; Kayla Hanson and Kelly Ann Renstrom, 15 years; Susan Cartney, Joan Majeres, Diana Poole and Heather Wynn, 20 years; Dawn Kirwin and Sandra Secora, 25 years; Marcia Freeman and Kathryn Norby, 30 years; Janett Bundy, 35 years; and Alvena (Bea) Dybsand, 40 years.

