Post 202 member Wes Kight was the winner of the quilt presented to him by Auxiliary President Diana Slinkard.
Photo submitted

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated a quilt made by Auxiliary members, with special acknowledgement to Kori Busho and Renie Sather.  Following the Veterans Day program and dinner held at the Hackensack Legion Club Nov. 11, every veteran attending was eligible to win the quilt. Post 202 member Wes Kight was the winner of the quilt presented to him by Auxiliary President Diana Slinkard.

