Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated a quilt made by Auxiliary members, with special acknowledgement to Kori Busho and Renie Sather. Following the Veterans Day program and dinner held at the Hackensack Legion Club Nov. 11, every veteran attending was eligible to win the quilt. Post 202 member Wes Kight was the winner of the quilt presented to him by Auxiliary President Diana Slinkard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.