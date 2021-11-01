Pictured are (from left) Hackensack Unit members Bev Sauer and Shirley Frederick, Dept. President Patti Coleman of Lino Lakes, Northwestern Division Vice President DeeDee Buckley of Pequot Lakes and Sixth District President Beverly Grose of Sauk Rapids.
The Sixth District Past Unit President’s Luncheon was held Oct. 2, hosted by Kimball Auxiliary Unit. Pictured are (from left) Hackensack Unit members Bev Sauer and Shirley Frederick, Dept. President Patti Coleman of Lino Lakes, Northwestern Division Vice President DeeDee Buckley of Pequot Lakes and Sixth District President Beverly Grose of Sauk Rapids.

