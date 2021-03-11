The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation, a Partner Fund of the Initiative Foundation, is now accepting grant applications for projects that will enhance the quality of life for individuals and families in the Hackensack and Backus area.

Qualifying applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, school districts, or local units of government that serve the nine townships surrounding Hackensack. The maximum grant is $1,000.

Projects should meet one of the following funding priorities: improve the quality and scope of educational programming to residents, promote community development and appearance, enrich the artistic and cultural climate, or increase and diversify recreational activities.

The deadline to apply is April 15. Visit the website at www.hackensackfund.org to apply. If you have questions about whether your project qualifies, you can email hlacf@ifound.org

