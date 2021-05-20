The Hackensack Chainsaw Committee, consisting of the city of Hackensack, Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Hackensack Chamber of Commerce, Hackensack Lions and other community organizations and individuals, has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 Chainsaw Event until September 2022.
Committee members were concerned that they would not be able to hold the event in its usual area on First Street next to city park, due to the extensive re-construction scheduled along First Street this summer and fall.
Members of the committee tried to find an alternate location in the Hackensack area to relocate the event for 2021, one that that had the size and amenities to allow for the quality event the committee wants to provide. Unfortunately they were unsuccessful.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that we will see you in 2022 when street construction is completed and we can show off the beautiful improvements to our city — while the sounds of chainsaws are again reverberating in Hackensack,” said Bonnie Dupre with the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.