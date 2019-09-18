Molly Wiste of Hackensack will be one of 12 skilled carvers who will compete in the 2019 event.
Photo by Dean Morrill

A dozen skilled chainsaw carvers from five states will participate in the 15th annual Chainsaw Event in Hackensack:

Chad Danczyk, Eagle River, Wis.

Abby Peterson, Webster, Ky.

Clint Henik, Mount Vernon, Iowa

Kyle Thomas, Sussex, Wis.

Travis Kimball, Waterloo, Iowa

Scott Beto, Backus, Minn.

Michael Koeppel, Wittenburg, Wis.

Justin Driver, Farmington, Ky.

Ben Semler, Merrifield, Minn.

Molly Wiste, Hackensack, Minn.

Chris Jones, Wayzata, Minn.

Rich Pethtel, Chassell, Mich.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments