The 15th annual Hackensack Chainsaw Event held Sept. 27-29 was a success, any way you look at it.
Not only did large crowds turn out on a lovely fall weekend to watch a dozen skilled chainsaw carvers turn logs into art, but many folks stuck around for Saturday and Sunday’s spirited auctions, dug deep in their pockets, and took home dozens of unique wood sculptures.
Auction proceeds are divided between the chainsaw carvers and the event’s four sponsoring organizations.
In late October, event co-coordinator Missy Smieja presented a total of $14,000, $3,500 each (beyond expenses), to the four sponsors: city of Hackensack, Hackensack American Legion Post 202, Hackensack Lions Club and Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce.
Each sponsor will now use those funds for a community or charitable cause of their choice.
