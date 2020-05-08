The Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest wants to thank everyone for their years of dedication, service, donations, and attendance to the contest over the last 23 years.
In 1997, Bob Kennedy and some friends started this contest by writing ideas on a napkin at the local American Legion Club. It has grown to be a staple of the community and an icon in Hackensack.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have decided to cancel the contest for this year as they are not confident they could hold a contest that would ensure the safety of all contestants, family members and volunteers. Bringing 300-plus people onto the city pier and peninsula every Tuesday all summer would put everyone elbow to elbow.
“We really hope that everyone understands why we have to do this. If any person was to become infected due to our contest, we would not be able to live with ourselves. Whether you agree or not with the world situation, we just can’t risk the lives and health of our guests or volunteers,” said organizer Bill Kennedy. “We will be back in 2021, providing the situation is under control. Please plan to join us then.”
If anyone would like to donate to the contest to help keep it running, send donation to PO Box 103, Hackensack, MN 56452.
Even though there won’t be a contest this year, there are still a few expenses such as web hosting, securing materials, etc. Any donations that exceed the needs to continue operations will be held for use next year.
“We want to thank all our supporters through the years, and especially our volunteers. Without both groups, we could never continue this contest. Please enjoy your summer, and see you next year,” Kennedy added.
