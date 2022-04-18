The city of Hackensack’s 2022 audit, conducted by CarlsonSV of Fergus Falls, went very well, CPA Dean Birkeland told the city council April 11.
This was the first year that CarlsonSV conducted Hackensack’s audit. Overall, the city received an “unmodified” or “clean” opinion, with no modifications needed.
The only “findings” worth noting were related to lack of staff or resources, a common deficiency for almost every small city, Birkeland said. Hackensack is aware of these deficiencies and mitigates associated risks wherever and whenever possible. The audit of federal funds received by the city was also “clean.”
Under “cash receipts, disbursements and changes,” Birkeland pointed out that both the off-sale and on-sale liquor stores improved their net cash positions: the off-sale ended 2021 with $121,207 and the on-sale, $76,854. Most cities had similar upticks, probably related to increased sales in the two pandemic years.
Birkeland added that while it would have been helpful to have access to the city’s past audits done by another accounting firm, that firm was unwilling to share the data.
Gary Dietrich reported that the Hackensack Game Changers has formed a subcommittee related to its Child Care Initiative. The Initiative Foundation has grant money available to address this chronic need. A community assessment found 17 people currently need day care services. At one time the Hackensack community had three day care providers; now it has zero.
The council agreed to sign a Sourcewell grant application related to Hackensack’s Resilient Housing Initiative, which aims to build quality affordable housing in the community.
The Game Changers will work with the city to raise funds to buy new holiday decorations to be displayed seasonally on the new downtown light standards. The goal is to raise $10,000.
In other matters the council
Noted that the city received several applications for the city’s July maintenance superintendent opening. Interviews should be completed in 10 days or so.
Will work with two groups who have asked to use the Community Building for events on the same day (one, afternoon; the other, evening) to see if a schedule can be worked out to accommodate both.
Approved partial pay application for $65,084.47 to Utility Systems of America.
Approved an amendment for engineering related to disposal of contaminated material (found during the street project) to an approved landfill.
Learned from Jim Curran of Moore Engineering that complaints that city water still has a brown tinge at times are being investigated by water quality professionals.
Scheduled the council’s next work/planning session for May 2, 5:30 p.m. Community Building.
