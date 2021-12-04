You are invited to a Hackensack Community Garden Meeting at Rendezvous Brewery (back room)  in Hackensack Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

Please come with thoughts on this year — what you loved and what you thought we can improve.  Obviously we will talk about the water situation that Mike and Jim spent many hours trying to solve. Any new gardeners are welcome too.

Feel free to grab food to bring with you.

