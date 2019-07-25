A community meeting regarding the creation of a community garden in Hackensack will be held August 7 at 5 p.m., at the Birchwood Bar and Grill.

Area residents are encouraged to come and offer input, ideas, and thoughts. If you have questions, call Melinda Hed  (218) 507-0192.

