The Hackensack Community Garden project began in April 2019 at a Hackensack Game Changers meeting.
At the time, the garden committee consisted of two novice gardeners, Bill Kennedy and Melinda Hed, who had the basic goal of promoting accessibility to healthy food options for area residents.
Hed and Kennedy began looking for sites within Hackensack city limits that would be accessible to gardeners of all abilities, have a water supply and the opportunity for expansion.
At this point, Simon Whitehead of the Cass County Live Healthy Initiative contacted the group and became an invaluable asset — not only with a Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) grant, but as an experienced community garden planner himself.
The group then discovered the perfect site that checked all the boxes: the Bonna Paulson Wildlife Observatory in Hackensack. The 30-acre hidden gem is tucked into the woods east of the baseball field and Union Church, at the end of Lake Avenue. The wildlife park, largely unknown to many residents, offers walking trails, a pavilion and picnic area and breathtaking scenery. It also had acreage to spare for a community garden!
With the garden site chosen, the next step was to recruit more people. The response was inspiring, and in a couple of months, the garden team grew to more than 20. Some were Game Changers members, while others were garden enthusiasts and interested community members.
With the help of a $2,950 grant from SHIP, several generous private donations and countless hours of labor, by November 2019 the majority of the garden fence was installed, a shed was set in place, amendments were added to the soil, and a sand point well was installed. Winter was spent planning for spring and promoting the project.
After receiving input from experienced gardeners, it was decided that the garden would use natural methods of soil conservation and organic practices. The no-dig method the group adopted may be unfamiliar to many gardeners who are used to tilling, weeding and toiling in the dirt. This method of preserving root structure and using the existing plant mass to preserve the microbes and improve nutrient level is far superior and creates healthier intentional plants full of nutrients.
Knowing there would need to be some training and education, the group hosted a “Think Spring!” event in February and will offer other workshops throughout the year.
Spring took an unexpected turn, not for just the garden but the whole world, with the COVID-19 pandemic and Stay at Home order. Despite this, the team has been chipping away at its to-do list in small groups.
Fortunately, even though the list is not fully completed, most of the garden is ready to plant. When finished, the garden will have an 8-foot high fence that surrounds a 4,800 square foot area. The area will include 21 10x10 foot beds and eight 5-foot round raised beds. The shed inside the garden allows for safe equipment storage. The sand point well was a great addition because city water available at the site is treated with additives not conducive for growing plants.
The season fee is $25 for the 10x10 beds and $15 for the 5-foot raised round beds. Of the 10x10 beds, four are still available at this time. Of the eight round beds reserved for gardeners with limited mobility, six are still available.
Four plots also have been dedicated as U-Pick style gardens at no cost, to benefit those in the community who struggle to provide nutritious food for themselves or their families. Four more plots are dedicated to educating the community on healthy, chemical-free gardening strategies, with that produce to be distributed to attendees and area residents. The area allows for expansion, and the committee has been discussing plans for a pumpkin patch or an orchard.
The Hackensack Community Garden team is grateful for the help of the many volunteers who donated their time to promote the garden, as well as the following businesses, individuals and organizations that have donated their labor, material and expertise:
Jim Etzel of Earth is Our Home Soil Management
Mike Tauber of Michael Tauber Plumbing
Chris Cruse, Cruse Dog’s Honey, for installing a bee hive
City of Hackensack
Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation.
To reserve a garden plot or to become part of the Hackensack Community Garden team, contact Melinda Hed at melindahed@gmail.com, call her at (218) 507-0192, or check out the Facebook page for Hackensack Community Garden.
