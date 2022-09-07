On a lovely late summer evening Aug. 30, 57 Hackensack area residents could have chosen to get in some last hours of summer fun — walking, biking, swimming, fishing and more.
Instead, 57 people headed for the Community Building to attend the Hackensack Community Summit to discuss the future of their town.
The Summit’s discussions were guided by the city’s comprehensive plan, updated (despite logistical challenges) during the COVID pandemic.
The Region 5 Development Commission (R5DS) assisted with the update, which was triggered by Cass County’s 2021 downtown street project and the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 2024 plan to reconstruct Highway 371 through town.
“Those projects sparked other discussions,” explained Tad Erickson, R5DC planner. “The Comp Plan gives a vision for this community ... And this is not just the city but the wider Hackensack Lakes Area.”
The goal? Not to re-do Hackensack but renew it.
The starting point was a survey created by the Comp Plan’s Planning Team seeking input from Greater Hackensack area residents.
Using feedback from 149 surveys received, goals were listed in eight areas. At the Summit, six to 10 or more people gathered around eight goal-labeled tables and, after 45 minutes of discussion presented ideas, some listed below:
Community Character: Restore the log library. Work on blighted properties. Encourage arts, music events. Focus on Lucette’s unique identity.
Infrastructure: Look for low cost, high speed Internet. Emergency preparedness with backup power source. Better recycling program. Organic composting. Trails and roads are a big step.
Housing: Determine current availability and demand, conduct a survey. Need single family homes, rental housing, apartment complexes. Work with Minnesota Housing Partnership. Encourage, maintain, improve existing housing stock. Create a “wait list” of people looking for housing to show to prospective developers.
Energy: To protect against power failure, create a solar power backup. Offer site assessments for solar power. Offer energy efficiency audits for homes. Possible level 3 EV charger at gas stations in addition to the level 2 EV charger downtown. Increase shade tree canopies in residential areas.
Compliance with Codes, Ordinances: Review all ordinances, with goal to highlight good ordinances, ones that work, but also examine ones that need updating.
Land use: Maintain city’s identity while encouraging orderly development. First Street reconstruction made progress on beautification. Create catch basins for stormwater runoff, also rain garden, possibly at the south end of town. Switch from salt on roads to salt brine. Plant more trees.
Transportation: Develop policies that cover all methods of transport. Identify and enhance pedestrian crossings and street walkability. Install ‘no riding bikes on sidewalks’ signs. Create bike lanes on side streets. Extend sidewalks east from Hwy. 371.
Economic development: Need to be welcoming. Look for grant funding. Be alert to possibilities in areas of job creation, workforce housing, day care.
In closing, Erickson thanked Hackensack mayor Bill Kennedy and councilors Bruce Reeve, Jim Schneider and Char Wilkes for their leadership. He also thanked Gary Dietrich for his involvement in and dedication to the project.
Turning to the audience, Erickson said he was “proud of this city for the level of engagement and implementation thus far. Thank you all for coming; you care about this town.”
