Maybe it was efficiency. Maybe it was the light agenda. Or maybe it was the warm spring weather outside.
Whatever the reason, the Hackensack City Council whipped through its May 15 agenda in 30 minutes, about half the time (or less) of recent meetings.
Many action items involved approving payments for completed work and transferring funds from one account to another.
A final pay application to Utility Systems of America for $24,112.26 for watermain improvements was tabled pending an opinion from Attorney Jonathan Baker regarding possible litigation for an unspecified insurance claim.
Fund transfers from the general investment, off-sale investment, general checking, off-sale checking and on-sale checking funds will balance out the Street and Water Project account, City Clerk Trista Olander explained.
On a related matter, Olander was given the go-ahead to open an investment account for the On-Sale Liquor Store.
Public notice has also been given of the city’s intent to file for USDA Rural Development funds for the 2024 Highway 371 rebuild through town.
The city will also apply for funds from the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund for the watermain looping project ($662,600 est.), also scheduled for 2024.
A $2,000 donation from Hackensack Lions’ charitable gambling will go toward Sweetheart Days fireworks.
Maintenance Supervisor Rob Triplett is again interviewing applicants for an assistant position after a recent resignation. The job opening has attracted 15 applicants.
Triplett also reported that the Automatic External Defibrillator purchased and donated by the Hackensack Lions will be installed on the exterior wall of the Visitor’s Center at city park. Security measures at Hillcrest Cemetery also have been beefed up, due to recent vandalism and thefts.
After discussing the matter with park commissioner/councilor Char Wilkes, the council decided that public bathrooms at city park will close at 10 p.m. after they have been cleaned.
In other matters the council
Approved closure of Church Street for Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s June 14, July 12 and August 9 Flea Markets.
Approved a temporary liquor license for the July 7 and 8 performances of Josh Duffee and his Big Band, “Hittin’ The Keys,” presented by the Northwoods Arts Council at the Community Building.
