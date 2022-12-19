The Hackensack City Council awarded the bid to conduct a Housing Study in the Hackensack area to Maxfield Research of Roseville.
Maxfield Research is a well-respected firm, their work is comprehensive and they were the most affordable of the three proposals received, Gary Dietrich told the council Dec. 12.
Maxwell’s base bid was $15,000 plus another $1,350 for travel and document printing for a total of $16,850.
Two other firms, one from Madison, Wis., and the other from Brainerd/Baxter, came in with total bids of $30,000 and $47,658.
Maxfield Research proposes a ”windshield survey” of existing homes in the area but could instead engage focus groups. Individual interviews are also included. Work should take about 170 days to complete, with a timeline of February to June 2023.
The study is part of the city’s ongoing effort to increase the amount of affordable housing stock in the greater Hackensack area, which includes adjacent townships.
Dietrich noted that the firm’s schedule is already filling up. They will be contacted immediately about being awarded the bid.
Eleven applications have been received to fill the public works/maintenance operator vacancy left by the resignation of Casey Stanley. The field has been whittled down to four candidates, with interviews next week.
Maintenance Supervisor Rob Triplett said it will be “all hands on deck” when it comes to plowing in the wake of an impending snowstormn. Other city employees may pitch in to help.
The council tabled approval of the revised Personnel Policy to give everyone one more chance to read through the hefty document.
However they did approve a 5 percent cost of living increase for full-time employees, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
In other matters the council
Approved a temporary “permit to construct” that allows the Department of Transportation to do work on a stretch of city-owned land next to the off-sale liquor store.
Approved a resolution declaring that property owners who are unable to comply with the city’s off-street parking requirements due to the 2024 Highway 371 reconstruction, will still be deemed in compliance with city ordinances.
Agreed that Daniel Martin, city of Walker, will fill in as signator for state water/wastewater reporting until there is proper licensure within the city of Hackensack.
Approved a city electric vehicle charging station ordinance that includes a limit of four hours while charging.
Approved attendance of councilors Bernie Van Dyke and Bruce Reeve at official Elected Leader training sessions.
Approved a Moore Engineering change order that deducts $502.20 because a contractor removed a small amount of blacktop at the north end of an alley but didn’t come back to patch it. The city will repair the spot.
Authorized the city clerk to move funds from the water, sewer, park and cemetery accounts to clean up negative balances, as recommended by the auditor.
Will discuss the Thompson-Curo easement at the next planning session. The easement involves doing a boundary survey of a platted alley between the two properties; but the original plat dates back to 1918 and needs to be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.