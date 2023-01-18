The Hackensack City Council breezed through a brief agenda at the Jan. 9 council meeting, the first of 2023.
With Mayor Bill Kennedy out of town, acting mayor Jim Schneider handled the agenda, starting with the official swearing-in for Bruce Reeve and himself. Both councilors were re-elected in November.
The annual list of Appointments and Stipulations, which is usually filled in January, was moved to the February meeting, due to Mayor Kennedy’s absence.
Maintenance Supervisor Rob Triplett reported that two non-working street lights on First Street have been fixed; one, it turned out, had been wired backwards. Now the skating rink lights aren’t working, which was on Triplett’s to-do list for the next day.
On-sale liquor store manager Jason Marchwick reported that the restroom remodeling project is 99 percent finished, usable and is getting rave reviews. Security cameras are being installed at various places around town, including at the Muni.
Chris Sonmor of Moore Engineering was not available for the council meeting but will be at the next planning session to discuss a driveway proposal.
Gary Dietrich reported that Hackensack will apply for a $5,000 grant from Sourcewell for the cleanup project that Union Church and the Hackensack Game Changers are planning in May. If they don’t get the grant, the group will turn to fundraising. The next issue of the Hackensack Gazette also is in progress
The council welcomed Chris Meyer who recently was hired to fill the vacant public works/maintenance position.
In other matters the council
Approved the City of Hackensack’s new Personnel Policy, which replaces one from 2002.
Designated $1,000 to the Chamber for Back to Hack fireworks; the city is the fiscal agent for the fireworks display.
Approved a Bingo permit for Northern Cass Ducks Unlimited, March 12 at Birchwood Char House.
Set the next Planning Session for Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.
