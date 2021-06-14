The Hackensack City Council got its first look June 6 at bids for the First Street and water tower projects scheduled for this summer.
Jim Curran of Moore Engineering presented bid results that were opened earlier that day. Six firms bid on the water tower segment and four on the First Street project (which includes ancillary streets).
Currant noted that while the apparent low bidder for the First Street project is close to the original estimate, the apparent low bidder on the water tower project is quite a bit higher than the estimate.
Between the two, it looks like the city will need to find an additional $180,000 for the projects, possibly from USDA Rural Development. Moore Engineering will break down the numbers, which need to be reviewed by Rural Development. A special council meeting may be needed for final approval and bid awards, or to consider options for additional funds.
Gary Dietrich updated the council on the Sourcewell grant application for a housing study discussed last month. The initial proposal was made to Sourcewell and was accepted; it now moves to the next phase June 14. If approved, the proposal then goes to Sourcewell for final approval. A report should be available by the July council meeting.
At the May 3 meeting the Council agreed to apply for and accept (if awarded) a grant of $137,000 (city to be fiscal agent) to conduct a housing study that would result not only in more housing but affordable housing that uses local wood products, local entrepreneurship and local labor, and focuses on better design to create lower operating and maintenance costs.
Mike Paulus, Cass County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) director, reviewed the EDC’s disaster response in 2020 to support small businesses with disaster funding, loans, technical advice, and other measures during the pandemic. In 2020 the EDC worked with 258 new or potential businesses and lent $383,000 to new or expanding businesses. In Hackensack alone, 69 hours worth of technical services were provided. Two local businesses that used the EDC’s expertise are Rendezvous Brewing and Soulshine Cyclery.
Rodney Damm reported that the Hackensack Lions want to replace the steel siding on the south wall of the Lions’ addition to the Community Building (just off the kitchen). The council agreed that the Lions should proceed with the project. The Lions also will be working at the playground, painting benches and making other repairs and maintenance.
Damm asked that the Lions be given a key to the heating/air conditioning “cage” at the Community Building, so they can regulate temperatures during the Lions pancake breakfasts and other events. Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko immediately took a spare key off his key chain and gave it to Damm.
In other matters the council
Accepted AmeriCorps’ offer of a part-time employee for 2021-22, to work only for the city of Hackensack this year, not split with Deep Portage.
Accepted a $10,000 matching grant from Sourcewell to be used toward the First Street project’s trees, grates and water bags.
Approved wage increases for on- and off-sale liquor store managers of $3 per hour, based on a market analysis that showed the city’s pay scale to be too low. (Councilor Lee-Ann Marchwick abstained)
Approved street closures needed for Sweetheart Days activities including the pet parade, regular parade, Craft Fair and street dance.
Reviewed the city’s Memorandum of Understanding on Red Oak Drive and agreed to do yet another soil sample testing to see if the road is up to standards and can be accepted by the city. (The most recent soil sample failed by a slim margin.)
Agreed to set a 10 MPH speed limit on First Street by Mann Lake Limited, with signage to indicate the area on either side of the street is a work zone, with semis and forklifts moving back and forth. Stanko will work with Dave Peterson, Mann Lake’s manufacturing director, on other safety measures.
Will contract with David Drown and Associates for review of Tax Increment Financing related to Birchview Gardens.
Will arrange for a survey to find both the city’s and Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s property lines to determine who owns what. Stanko promised to get survey quotes ASAP.
Will consult with city attorney Jim McGill and take action leading to condemnation and clean-up of the Tufts property.
Will seek quotes on tankless, on-demand water heaters for the Community Building to replace insufficient, outdated tank-style water heaters.
Set the next Planning Session for June 21, 5:30 p.m.
Set the next City Council meeting for Tuesday, July 6, 5:30 p.m., Community Building (due to the July 4 holiday)
Learned that Maintenance Director Dana Stanko will be retiring July 31, 2022.
