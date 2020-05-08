After discussing the pros and cons of vacating Church Street in Hackensack at a public hearing held before the May 4 regular meeting, the City Council decided to wait to learn more about the upcoming Hwy. 371 construction project and how that might affect their decision.
Church Street runs from First Street through Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s paved parking lot to Highway 371.
A year ago, when Sacred Heart got a cost estimate on re-paving its parking lot sometime in the next few years, it learned that it didn’t own the entire lot. (The estimate was about $72,000.)
Father Timothy Lange said the city street occupies a good part of the parking lot, and about one-third of the “little white church” lies on city property. If vacated, the street would still be open to the public.
Andy Bray, who owns property on First Street, pointed out that Church is one of four cross streets in town that connect First Street to Hwy. 371. He felt keeping the street under city ownership would be in the best interests of the public, adjacent property owners and also the fire department.
John Fank, a Sacred Heart parishioner, said there never was any intent to close the street. The church just wanted to do maintenance itself or split costs with the city.
Councilor Bill Kennedy said he’d like to know the impact of the upcoming Highway 371 project before making a decision. Closing Church Street might set a precedent for similar requests, he added.
Father Lange agreed that it might be better to re-visit the issue once more is known about plans for Hwy. 371 and when that project gets closer. The hearing closed with no action taken.
At the regular meeting that followed, City Engineer Les Mateffy asked for input on how parking along First Street should be configured when street reconstruction is done. “We need a decision so we can move forward with plans,” he stressed.
The current First Street layout is diagonal (angled) on the east side and parallel on the west. The other option would be double diagonal parking on both sides.
Diagonal parking would add more slots and eliminate a gravel parking area in the block across from the park, while still leaving about a 20 foot buffer to the trail.
In the next block north, power poles, the horseshoe pit fence and the Lions Club lion might have to be moved, and the liquor store parking lot might lose about two stalls.
Kennedy favored angled parking. “It removes the gravel, adds more parking spots, would be striped and look more organized. It’ll look different, but it’d be better for the town.” His motion to go with double diagonal parking on First Street was unanimously approved.
The city will continue to consider an April request to sell city-owned property on Poquet Drive that was once part of the Bonna Paulsen estate. A person who bought an adjacent property is interested in the lot.
Kennedy reported a discrepancy about the size of the parcel to be sold and some difficulty getting an appraisal, since nothing else comparable is for sale in the city. The council agreed to investigate further, while following all proper procedures.
The first planning meeting to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan was held with Region 5 regional planners Tad Erickson and Matt Kalleroos, councilors Kennedy and Jim Schneider, Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation Chair Gary Dietrich and other community representatives.
Since COVID-19 has placed limits on how meetings are held, the next meeting will wait until June.
An offer from Cass County Soil and Water Conservation Service (SWCD) to do a stormwater mapping and inspection project in the city at no charge, was quickly accepted. SWCD will hire a firm to clean, camera and GPS the stormwater system lines. This is part of a larger SWCD project within the Leech Lake Watershed. The project will give the city a good idea of what shape the lines are in so it can plan for the future. The project would be done later this summer and will not affect traffic.
In other business the council
Approved a resolution to support and collaborate with the city of Walker in its Innovation Funding application to Sourcewell for funds to purchase a vacuum trailer (for sewer cleaning), which would be used by several cities in the area.
Approved a resolution that Hackensack will become a mail ballot precinct for the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3, 2020 general elections, due to the COVID-19 and for the safety of poll workers and voters. The resolution is for these elections only.
Accepted a Sourcewell grant for $1,800 to fund a community newsletter, with the city contributing a matching amount in the 2021 budget year. The city’s match would be reduced if contributions are received from other organizations and individuals. The newsletter will be distributed electronically by the end of May.
Awarded the bid for a new well at Hillcrest Cemetery to the low bidder, Area Lakes Well Drilling, for $8,541, contingent on the bid having similar warranties as the other bidder. People have requested water so they can water flowers on graves; the current well no longer holds its prime. The new well will be drilled on the new part of the cemetery, but water will be available on both sections.
