Possible sewer and water rate hikes were on the agenda at the Feb. 13 Hackensack City Council meeting.
A rate study commissioned by the council to review water and sewer income and expenditures showed the current rate structure will result in a large deficit for both sewer and water operations in a few years.
Under discussion are a monthly water base rate increase from $24 to 30 plus $5 per 1,000 gallons (starting at zero), and a sewer base rate increase from $24 to $30. Proposed Woodland and Hiram Township rates would go from $24 to $45, because those townships need equipment upgrades.
“It’s a big [proposed] increase, but the city hasn’t adjusted its sewer and water rates for a long time,” Mayor Bill Kennedy said. “We have been running at a deficit [in those areas] for years.”
Before decisions are made, the city will send out information to homeowners and call a public meeting.
Maintenance Supervisor Rob Triplett continues to search for a good used truck to replace a city truck that is constantly being repaired. At one point he had located one with low mileage in Wisconsin for around $37,000, but said it has probably sold by now.
After a bit of figuring, Councilor Jim Schneider suggested taking $10,000 each from the general savings fund, streets fund, on sale and off sale funds for $40,000 designated for a used truck. The council approved the plan so Triplett can be ready to act when “the right truck” comes along.
Triplett also reported the skating rink lights aren’t working and need to be replaced. Kennedy asked Triplett to get a quote on the project for future reference.
Off-sale liquor store manager Jess Dupre received approval to spend up to $13,000 to replace carpet and other floor covering at the off-sale store. Dupre has one bid on the project and will try to get a second. She noted that once the project starts, the store will have to be closed for about three days. The current carpet was installed in 2004.
On-sale liquor store manager Jason Marchwick received approval to spend up $14,000 from the on-sale account to update bar equipment.
In other matters the council
Agreed to contract for mediation services with Erickson Mediation Institute. The city may engage Erickson to resolve a situation related to a derelict building on Highway 371.
Briefly discussed a request by two city landowners to sell them a strip of city property between their two lots that goes down to Birch Lake. At the advice of the DNR and city engineers, the city decided to keep the land at this time, but may revisit the topic in the future. The city is willing to maintain the strip, which serves as a waterway down to Birch Lake,
Noted that city department managers will be asked to attend all council meetings (on and off-sale managers, streets superintendent, and sewer/ water superintendent. If unable to attend, personnel should notify the council and explain why.
Adopted personnel policy updates that now include performance reviews and a personal vehicle use rate of 22 cents per mile if a city vehicle was available but not used.
Is still in discussions with a lobbying firm recommended by Moore Engineering to help with Hackensack’s efforts to bond for $1.4-$1.5 million it needs for the 2024 Highway 371 project. “It’s important for the Legislature to hear from cities our size about our needs,” Schneider remarked.
Approved Jim Etzel’s plan to plant fruit trees and shrubs for pollination along the exterior of the community garden, funded by a $350 grant.
Approved replacement of the camera system at the off-sale liquor store and security systems at the on- and off-sale stores.
Approved the 2023 Hackensack and Fire Rescue Contract with the city for $27,382.
Approved the liquor liability policy at $5,274 with an increase of $179.
Set the next planning session for March 6, one week fbefore the March 13 council meeting.
Appointments and stipulations for 2023 were also approved:
Jim Schneider, acting mayor, emergency management and public safety commissioner
Char Wilkes, park commissioner
Bill Kennedy, street commissioner
Bruce Reeve, water/sewer commissioner
Bernie Van Dyke, liquor store commissioner
Chris Meyers, weed inspector
Rob Triplett, emergency management
Ex-officio members of the Fire Department Relief Association Board will be city clerk Trista Olander and mayor Bill Kennedy.
Assessor, Cass County
City depository, First National Bank North
Official newspaper, Pilot-Independent
Auditor, Carlson SV
Attorney, Johnathan Baker
City Engineer, Moore Engineering
Mileage reimbursement rate, IRS rate 65.5 cents.
