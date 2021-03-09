The Hackensack City Council approved March 1 the sale of general obligation tax abatement bonds to fund upgraded street lighting and tree plantings, part of the First Street Project that starts in three months.
The new street lights would be installed and young trees planted along First Street, as well as Murray, Whipple and Lake avenues.
The total bond would be $234,000, with city payments of $18,00-$19,000 per year for a 15-year term. Grants and donations could reduce the cost, and the city could pre-pay to shorten the life of the bond.
Hackensack recently paid off the bond for the off-sale liquor store and is setting aside about $5,000 per month in liquor store profits, City Clerk Jody Knapp reported. Based on past experience, the off-sale should generate sufficient revenue to pay for the bond. The city will continue to work with city engineer Les Mateffy of Moore Engineering and also with David Drown Associates on the bonds.
Street signs, brackets and poles also need to be replaced throughout town, as many signs are rusty and some poles have been hit by vehicles. Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko presented a quote for $3,485.48 from M-R Sign Co. of Fergus Falls to replace all signs throughout town. The council approved the proposal. The signs will be installed once the First Street project is done.
The Community Garden, located at the Bonna Paulson Wildlife Observatory at the east end of Lake Street, did very well last year, with some gardeners reporting yields of 50-80 pounds of produce, Jim Etzel reported. With more demand for rental plots, the garden needs to expand. The council approved expanding the garden by another 36 feet to the east.
Etzel said the garden will stick to no-till, no chemical gardening practices. More fruit trees may be planted to make the garden pollinator and wildlife-friendly. There is some discussion of a powered water pump instead of hand-powered.
SHIP Program Community Health Educator Simon Whitehead has helped create community gardens in Hackensack and other towns.
He noted that most have stop lights so pedestrians can cross highways safely to get to the gardens, but Hackensack does not. A company called Tapco makes illuminated, solar-powered, removable crosswalk signs that can be activated by pedestrians.
The council agreed that the city, with Whitehead’s assistance, should investigate the illuminated sign and grant possibilities.
In other matters the council
Approved closure of Church Street, which runs through Sacred Heart Church’s parking lot, on the second Tuesdays and Wednesdays of June, July and August, to make it safer for Flea Market vendors to set up their booths. Flea Market coordinators were assured that the First Street construction project would not affect the flea markets, as work will only go as far north as the old jail in front of city hall.
Agreed that the city should apply for a grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that funds replacement of equipment with two-cycle gas motors with electric equipment, while still discussing what and whether to replace.
“Let’s see what happens,” Councilor Jim Schneider remarked.
Approved purchase of three new point of sale computers at the off-sale for $2,657.53.
Accepted a”Green Step 1 Block” from Clean Energy Resource Teams Coordinator Melinda Birch, recognizing that Hackensack is a Green Step City.
