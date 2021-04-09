The April 5 council meeting, held at the Community Center, was a first of sorts for the city of Hackensack. Using spaced seating and ZOOM participation, it was the first meeting since March 2020 where a quorum of the council was in the same room, although seated 6 feet apart, while the rest connected by ZOOM.
Also joining via ZOOM was Les Mateffy of Moore Engineering who gave an update on the First Street Project that will begin this summer.
Council members approved a revised sidewalk plan that includes “bump-outs” to accommodate trees planted along First.
The project also proposes burying electric lines along First Street to improve aesthetics and for safety, estimated at $20,000. Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko said Minnesota Power has looked at the lines along First and will bury their lines, but that others need to be buried as well. The proposal to bury lines was approved.
The question of how to finance the purchase of trees and sidewalk grates, street lighting and electrical service, now estimated at $302,000 (up from $225,000) was tabled for one month to allow time for discussion on how to pay, cash up front or bonding.
Also joining the meeting on ZOOM was Maggie McGill to report on efforts to save the historic Hackensack Lending Library.
The Library Committee asked council permission to apply for a $9,999.99 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society.
The grant would pay for independent contractor Rolfe Anderson to research the WPA-era log Library’s history. This could help it be named to the National Historic Register and lead to other grants to help save the Library. The process may take about 18 months, McGill said. The council approve application to MHS.
Denny Ganz of the Hackensack Lions suggested the city, Lions and other groups create a process for reserving the picnic shelter at city park. The Northwoods Arts Council plans to hold its 10-week summer Lakeside Concert Series at and near the shelter, so reservations are important to avoid conflicts. Park Commissioner Lee-Ann Marchwick and the Lions will discuss the matter and report back.
The city also accepted the Lions’ offer to replace a faded Community Building sign with a new one that is uniform in design with others, such as the Bonna Paulson Wildlife Park sign. The Lions will pay for the sign and present the design to the council for approval.
Miranda Sater, Community Forestry Corp, received the OK to apply for a $34,000 DNR grant that would be used for young trees to be planted along First Street and protective tree grates. A grant for solar-operated crosswalk signs on Hwy. 371 has already been approved.
The council also approved the application for a Community Forestry Corp grant for fiscal year 2021-22. Sater, who is employed through the grant by the city of Hackensack and Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, reported that Deep Portage will hold a Spring Rendezvous April 17 with morning and afternoon sessions. The Garden Expo Feb. 27 at Deep Portage attracted about 14 participants.
BJ Allen, a member of the city’s Energy and Environment Planning Subcommittee- Comprehensive Planning Team, reported on goals and projects identified during the planning process.
Efforts during 2021 will focus on two of six top ranked projects, A $10,000 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which the council accepted, will cover costs for Projects B and E:
B. Replace municipally owned outdoor lighting, converting at least 10 percent of fixtures each year and ensuring all new outdoor lighting is LED ($3,000)
E. Expand beautification and reduce stormwater runoff by adding rain gardens, increasing tree plantings and other landscaping in town by installing at least one project of any size each year ($7,000)
Mayor Bill Kennedy noted that Minnesota Power and Light recently upgraded its street lighting to LED. Allen said the $3,000 could be used for other lighting upgrades at other city-owned buildings. Stanko was asked to draft a plan for which lights to replace.
In other matters, Kennedy and Councilor Jim Schneider will research Birchview Garden’s Tax Increment Financing arrangement and will report back to the council.
Lisa Tuller of the Hackensack Game Changers reported that the $7,000 goal was reached to paint the new Lucette logo on the city watertower. She also noted that Game Changers is now a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit and can accept donations.
The Game Changers’ Branding Committee is considering renaming the street leading down to the statue of Lucette in honor of the town’s “first lady.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.