Rendezvous Brewing’s offer to donate solar-powered “fairy lights” to be hung on several young trees along First Street in downtown Hackensack was quickly accepted Nov. 14 by the city council.
Rendezvous owners Sue and Doug Toth hope that the “fairy lights” will make the trees more visible and prevent them from getting run over accidentally by snowmobiles, as happened last winter.
The lights will be unlit during the day when they will absorb solar power, then turn on after dark, making the trees easier to spot.
On another light note, Maintenance Supervisor Rob Triplett reported that one of the new downtown street lights and the snowflake ornament on the same pole have blown out, due to some electrical problem. Triplett is trying to find someone to do the repairs and replace the lights.
The council accepted, with regret, the resignation of water and sewer superintendent Casey Stanley, effective Dec. 2. Stanley has accepted a job opportunity closer to home.
“You will definitely be missed here,” Mayor Bill Kennedy remarked.
The council approved advertising to fill the position as soon as possible. It also approved contracting with someone who has the necessary state licensures, at up to $50 per hour, to prepare state reports until the position is filled.
The city also will contract with financial services specialist Teri Osterman to conduct a one-day study of the city’s rate structure. Mayor Kennedy, councilors Char Wilkes and Bruce Reeve, and business owner Doug Toth will join city staff for the review. Rates will be set as the city wishes, based on funds needed to support city services, while being fair and equitable to all residences. The cost for a one-day study will be $1,500.
Four issues brought to last month’s planning Session are still under discussion: relocation of smelly recycling bins next to Charng Thai Cuisine; water service to the Peter Collins property; festival electric use fees; and time limits at the EV charging station.
In other matters the council
Approved adding 12 delinquent sewer and water bills totaling $9,643.08 to the owners’ property tax statements.
Approved Medica medical and hospitalization insurance renewal for full-time employees with a rate increase of $155.57.
Approved a no cost permit for a temporary easement along Highway 371 in front of the Hackensack Off-Sale Liquor Store for highway construction planned in 2024.
Authorized city clerk Trista Olander to sign documents for the UDA Rural Development grant and loan application on behalf of the mayor.
Authorized a Notice of Intent to file a USDA Rural Development grant application for the Highway 371 construction project.
Approved the city of Hackensack drug-free workplace policy.
Approved a resolution establishing the Hackensack Community Building as the official 2023 polling place.
Set the next Planning Session for Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.
