Rendezvous Brewing’s offer to donate solar-powered “fairy lights” to be hung on several young trees along First Street in downtown Hackensack was quickly accepted Nov. 14 by the city council.

Rendezvous  owners Sue and Doug Toth hope that the “fairy  lights” will  make the trees more visible and prevent them from getting run over accidentally by snowmobiles, as happened last winter.

