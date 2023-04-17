For the past couple of years, road construction has been a constant in the city of Hackensack.
Looking ahead to summer 2024, Highway 371 through Hackensack, from CSAH 5 to CR 40, also will be torn up, redesigned and rebuilt.
On April 10 the Hackensack City Council learned that starting this fall, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also will be repaving stretches of the Paul Bunyan Trail.
Clayton Marcott of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division, said an 8 mile stretch south of Hack would be repaved: four miles south of Backus and four miles north. The trail will be resurfaced, culverts replaced and intersections marked within a 20-foot wide corridor. The project will go out for bids soon.
As funding becomes available, the project will move north through downtown Hackensack.
Mayor Bill Kennedy pleaded with Marcott not to schedule any trail work for the summer of 2024, when Highway 371 will already be torn up.
“By the time that project is done, we will have had three years of constant construction! People will be ‘constructioned out’”! he predicted.
Marcott assured the mayor that trail work would not reach Hackensack that soon and promised to keep the city apprised of plans.
Highlights from the March 27 Planning Session were also presented.
Hackensack will advertise for an AmeriCorp worker for 11 months, starting in August. Gary Dietrich will prepare a job description, make application to the “Climate Impact Corps” and be primary supervisor.
A state fire marshal has advised that winter water line freeze-up issue at Union Church must be fixed before the new child care “pod” planned on the church’s lower level, can open. Maintenance Supervisor Rob Triplett will contact a local contractor for cost estimates.
The Council has signed a mediation contract with the owners of the old lumber yard building on Highway 371 to resolve the status of the derelict structure. Owners of the Tufts property also have received a first letter from City Attorney John Baker, addressing issues at that property, with a timeline for reply.
In other matters the city
Approved Ordinance 85 as presented, which prohibits drilling of public wells within city limits where public utilities are available. Exceptions will be considered at a later time.
Approved Local Housing Trust Fund Ordinance No. 87, for the purpose of “providing financial assistance to meet the housing needs of the city” in the form of “loans, grants and loan guarantees ...”
Approved hiring Teri Osterman to help the city clerk prepare quarterly reports, etc., as needed.
Approved street closures for Sweetheart Days as requested by the Hackensack Chamber: July 8, First Street from Murray to Lake, and Lake from Fleisher to the alley, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and July 11, First Street during the Sweetheart Days Parade.
