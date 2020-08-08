Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) engineers Cole Nelson and Nancy Graham had some news to report to the Hackensack City Council Aug. 3.
While the project to rebuild and redesign Highway 371 through town (CR 40 to CR 5) won’t happen until 2024, Nelson was able to share some preliminary cost estimates.
Based on traffic count, Hackensack should incur no cost for a roundabout planned at the intersection of Hwys. 371/5 near Swanson’s Bait. Preliminary estimates for the city share of excavating, paving, etc, should be under $10,000.
Another big ticket item will be street lighting. With a 50/50 split, Hackensack’s share for standard quality light poles would be $138,000. Costs would increase if the city wants more ornamental ones.
Councilor Bill Kennedy asked Nelson for lighting specs so the citizen group looking at upgrades will know what to look for. The group would like to get this information before the spring 2021 street project, since light standards are needed there, too. Nelson said he would forward those specs as soon as possible
City clerk Jody Knapp reported the city submitted a Coronavirus Relief Fund Certification Form to the state and hopes to receive $24,260 in CARE Act funding.
There are limits to how funds can be used. The council will compile list of eligible projects and their costs. Unused funds go back to Cass County. Preliminary ideas included covering unemployment payments the city must make due to the pandemic; masks and other protective gear; computers; and touchless upgrades to public rest room fixtures.
The 2021 proposed city budget was approved unanimously. The Budget Committee (Bill Kennedy and Jim Schneider) recommended the property tax levy be increased by 2.5 percent ($5,800), bringing the total to $236,425, with additional funds going into an administrative grant fund, which increases the city hall budget to $25,000.
Total revenues in the proposed budget are $270,093 and expenditures, the same. In separate action, the council approved (Marchwick abstaining) a 3 percent COLA raise for full time employees, which was part of the budget.
Following rules and regs in the city’s weed and nuisance ordinances, Knapp said she sent an abatement letter last month asking for clean-up of the Rateike property across from the post office, but has received no reply. If there is no response, the city will go ahead with clean-up and apply costs to the property tax bill. Knapp will double-check the date when work can begin this month. In July, the clean-up contract was awarded to Chad Freeman.
“We’ve done all we can; we offered olive branches and no response. Now we need to move on,” remarked Schneider.
The city also sent letters to three other owners whose properties need cleanup. If there is no response or action, the abatement process will also begin for those properties.
Kennedy reported the July 28 Comprehensive Plan kick-off meeting was well attended, with lots of ideas exchanged and people eager to be involved. The 12-18 month process “should produce a Comprehensive Plan we are all proud of that will be implemented over the next 10-15 years.”
The council also encouraged residents to respond to the 2020 Census. At 52.2 percent, Hackensack lags behind the state’s self-response rate of 71.6 percent. Self-responses can be made online, by mail or phone. In upcoming weeks, Census staff will go into communities with low response rates to encourage and assist people to respond.
An accurate census count is beneficial and crucial, because political districts at all levels are drawn based on population data. Census results are used to determine how much federal funding local units of government get for, schools, hospitals, public works, roads and much more.
The council also
Approved Sacred Heart Church’s request to close Church Street for the Aug. 12 Flea Market and Craft Sale. At the council’s direction, city clerk Jody Knapp will remind them of state and county regulations and ordinances related to COVID-19 an large outdoor gatherings.
Reviewed the Capital Improvement Plan equipment list. A few items have already been replaced or updated, and new ones will be added.
Named Lee-Ann Marchwick and Bill Kennedy as council reps to report back on the 2021 Street Construction project.
Approved a Master Service Agreement with Moore Engineering for Engineer Les Mateffy’s services to the city of Hackensack.
Moved the September Council meeting to Sept. 8, due to the Labor Day weekend. Meetings will be held via ZOOM for the foreseeable future.
