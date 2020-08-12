The Hackensack Lending Library on the shores of Birch Lake may be picturesque, charming and historic, but it has some serious structural issues, volunteer Maggie McGill reported Aug. 3 to the city council.
Built in 1937 as a WPA project during the Depression, the cabin was meant to house public gatherings, meetings and dances. Local log cabin builders Gus Holmberg and brothers Vic, Fred and Ed were hired to construct the cabin and fireplace.
One feature is a remarkable split rock fireplace with an Indian chief at the top and stones that “mirror” each other with a vertical axis up the center.
Over the years the cabin has served as a home for a local teacher, a dental office, and the office of the Chamber of Commerce. Since 2005, it has housed the Hackensack Lending Library. In 2018 and 2019, the number of books checked out exceeded 1,900 each year with 25 volunteers, 1,786 visitors in 2018 and a whopping 3,558 in 2019.
Now, 83 years later, the library is still a popular place, but its physical structure is in dire shape. A recent inspection revealed the first three to five courses of logs damaged and rotten beyond repair. End capped logs have also deteriorated or are deteriorating. Over the years the cabin has been painted, which keeps mositure inside the logs. Bushes located next to the building also trap moisture. Short-term options are to trim and remove the bushes.
Other possibilities are more extensive:
* Restoring end-capped logs; a very labor-intensive task;
* Restoring the cabin around the existing fireplace using logs still in stable condition;
* Rebuilding it around the fireplace, replicating similar structure/logs;
* Building an entirely new building around the fireplace; or
* Building a new building in a new location.
All ideas are very laborious, complicated, expensive or all of the above. To get an idea of cost, Nathan Heim of Heim Log Homes, Kelliher, has been asked to do an inspection.
“The city owns the building, so you will make the decision,” McGill told the council. “The Library Committee is looking at an aggressive three-year fundraising campaign to gather pledges with a $100,000 goal.”
Jim Schneider said that while the city is committed to being part of the process, the goal will be to figure out what should be done. The first step will be estimates, McGill agreed. “We don’t really know what to expect.”
Right now, everything is very preliminary, Bill Kennedy added. “We need to wait until we get estimates. If they are beyond consideration, then maybe we need to think of a new building.”
