The pieces are coming together for Hackensack’s water main project planned for next summer.
At the Dec. 2 city council meeting, Tara Ostendorf of Moore Engineering presented a “Finding of No Significant Impact,” which means no environmental impact statement is needed for the project and that the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) will release $600,000 in grant funds.
In addition to SCDP funding, another $630,000 will come from Rural Development (RD) grant funds and $205,000 from RD loan funds. The total project is estimated at $1,435,000.
The city will repay the RD loan by raising the monthly water rate. The council approved a hike from $10 to $14.50 per water customer, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The council also approved an engineering agreement for the project with Moore Engineering. The 70-plus page agreement is standard and is required for state and federal projects.
A proposal from American Eagle Security Systems, Remer, for security cameras at the municipal on sale, received council approval. Councilor Jim Schneider said the goal is to enter into a partnership with the Lions Club, with the city taking care of the server and analog encoder and the Lions, the rest. On that basis, the city will pay $4,210 and the Hackensack Lions are expected to approve a contribution of $4,780 for a total of $8,990. The system’s server will be located at city hall. Councilor Bill Kennedy also suggested the city’s policy on security cameras be updated.
Starting with the Aug. 11, 2020, primary election and for all elections thereafter, the city’s polling place will move from the Community Building to the HUB.
Cass County, which administers elections, has requested the change because cell service is unreliable or nonexistent in the community building and election equipment requires cell service. The HUB will charge $100 for each election held there, with the cost to be split between the city and Hiram Township.
Because of time requirements to make this change, the March 3, 2020, presidential nominating primary will still be held at the Community Building.
In another election-related matter, the council voted to buy six new tabletop voting booths for a total of $100. The expenditure may be split with Hiram Township, or the township may decide to purchase additional booths.
In other matters the council
Updated its liquor ordinance, last revised in 1984. The update included proofreading fixes, state regulation changes, and regulations related to the new brewery planned for Hackensack in 2020.
Approved the 2020 contract with Hackensack Fire and Rescue for $24,886, an increase of $918 from last year.
Transferred $5,000 from the general fund to the park fund.
Temporarily transferred $20,000 from the general fund to the liquor store account to help pay the final bonding bill. This will be paid back at $5,000 per month for four months.
