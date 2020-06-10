The Hackensack City Council hopes to keep city residents better-informed with a bi-monthly newsletter and a city website.
With participants connected remotely June 1 with city clerk Jody Knapp and mayor Larry Ciha at city hall, the council reviewed the first edition of “Lucette’s Gazette,” which contains news, updates and happenings in the Hackensack Lakes Area.
The newsletter was distributed electronically June 1, and some hard copies are available at city hall. It is edited by Gary Dietrich and Linda Ottman, and is funded by the city of Hackensack and Sourcewell. To receive an e-copy, email hlacf@ifound.org.
A Hackensack city website is also getting closer to reality. Councilor Bill Kennedy asked the council to review two companies’ proposals for website design and to suggest any other web designers they might know of.
“I think this is a crucial time to get a website up and running,” Kennedy stressed. “It’s a basic necessity for a modern city and for community cohesiveness. The newsletter could be posted there.”
The website will be discussed at the next planning meeting in June.
Melinda Hed, representing the Hackensack Game Changers’ branding committee, presented a proposal to rename the Bonna Paulsen Wildlife Park as “Lucette’s Wild Acres Recreational Park,” with signage on Hwy. 371 directing visitors to the park, community garden, walking trails, picnic area, etc. The committee is also thinking of ways to honor Paulsen, who donated the property, while opening up the park to new uses.
“Before we say ‘yes’ to changing the name, maybe we need to [see] the proposals,” Lee-Ann Marchwick suggested.
“I’d hate to take her name away, because once it’s gone, people forget,” Jim Schneider agreed.
Hed will present the request to the branding committee, and Knapp will find the park’s original agreement so it can be reviewed before decisions are made.
After learning from the League of Minnesota Cities that Hackensack can sell surplus property, the city will move forward on a request to sell a piece of city-owned property on Poquet Drive to an adjacent landowner.
Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko said the prospective buyer is interested in either 60 or 180-foot segments, or the entire piece, depending on the price per foot. Before the city sets a price, it will make sure the property description is correct and will contact a local real estate agent for pricing assistance.
While discussing weed and nuisance property ordinances, Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko noted that the city sewer line on the Deb Rateike property across from the post office needs to be capped. Water is already shut off to the parcel, but because debris from the house fire last fall has not been removed, every rain washes debris into the city sewage system. The city has not received a response to its letter asking that the debris be cleaned up.
The council approved Kennedy’s motion to follow applicable city ordinances and rules related to capping the sewer and property clean-up. If the owner does not make arrangements, the city will arrange for clean-up and add it to the property tax bill. The city will also get bids on clean-up, to be presented at the July council meeting.
On a related note, Schneider asked city staff to identify properties that do not comply with ordinances related to weeds, rubbish, derelict structures, abandoned vehicles, etc. The city will send out letters to let owners know what they need to do to comply.
Three members of the Hackensack American Legion presented plans for outdoor dining during the COVID-19 emergency. Dining would be in a fenced area under a tent erected at the rear of the Legion Club, where there is enough space for social distancing. Food and beverage service would be via the Club’s side door only. The council approved the plan and OK’d temporary relocation of Legion dumpsters to an adjacent grassy area behind city hall.
Municipal bar manager Jason Marchwick also presented ideas for outdoor dining behind the Muni where there is room for a few tables and chairs. While Marchwick hadn’t looked into tent availability, he said he hoped to start with service outdoors on limited days and hours.
In other matters the council
Approved a $1 per hour wage increase for city employees between March 22-May 31, for their extra efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.
Noted mail ballot procedures for mail ballot precincts, as provided by Cass County, which will affect the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general elections.
Approved signing the contract approved last fall with Sunshine Gardens for a sprinkler system near the fishing pier.
Noted that work on Hillcrest Cemetery’s well was delayed until after Memorial Day weekend but should begin any day.
Agreed to seek bids on water tower painting, with USDA concurrence.
Set the next planning session for June 1, 5-6:15 p.m., at the community building to allow for social distancing.
