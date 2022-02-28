Project updates, final payments and donation requests filled the agenda of the Feb. 14 Hackensack City Council meeting.
Jim Curran of Moore Engineering reviewed the 2021 water main and water tower projects. Water tower painting is complete, so payment to Tri-States Coating for $43,756.10 was approved. The work comes with a two-year bonded warranty. City clerk Trista Olander will note this on the city’s future calendar so that an inspection can be scheduled before the warranty expires.
The council approved payment of $20,522.50 to Moore Engineering for services on the two projects. Curran expects one more pay request this winter. A punchlist of items to be finished this spring has been prepared for contractors.
Councilor Jim Schneider said he would like Moore Engineering’s input on Hackensack’s upcoming infrastructure needs, in light of possible federal funding (if approved by Congress). He and Curran hope to meet in March to discuss this.
Councilor Char Wilkes said she and fellow Councilor Lee-Ann Marchwick are keeping their eyes on Christmas decorations for city streets, now on sale at deep discounts on several websites. Any “great bargains” will be brought to the council for approval.
To prepare for his retirement in July, Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko has drawn up a job description for his position. In the process, he noticed that the city’s personnel policies haven’t been updated since 2002. The council will review the policies and check with the League of Minnesota Cities.
While approving the city’s annual payment to the Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department (HAFRD), as stipulated in the service agreement, council members agreed it would be to the city’s benefit to be part of HAFRD’s joint powers board so it can have a vote on financial and other decisions. However membership is up to current joint powers board members, Woodrow, Hiram and Birch Lake townships.
HAFRD met Feb. 17 to discuss how the fire department’s budget would be allocated, whether to use the current method or to change to the Minnesota Association of Township formula that considers population density, call distribution, property values, etc.
In other matters the council
Approved a $150 donation to the nonprofit Initiative Foundation, which provides assistance to the nonprofit Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation.
Approved the first half payment of $13,279 to Hackensack Fire and Rescue Service, as per the current agreement.
Approved renewal of liquor liability insurance with Illinois Casualty Company at $4,790.
Approved payment of $3,150 to Fryberger PA for services rendered to prepare General Obligation bonds.
Approved payment of $400 for the contract with Frontline Warning Systems (maintaining outdoor siren system).
Tabled a request for support from first Call for Help 211 Information and Referral, pending more information.
Accepted the Certificate of Substantial Completion for the water tower painting and rehab project, as submitted by Moore Engineering.
Approved a sewer rate increase for homes on the Woodland Drive extension from $21.75 to $24.00 per month, making it the same as city rates.
Forwarded discussion of boat launch signage proposed by the Birch Lake Association to the Feb. 28 planning session.
