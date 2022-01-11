The Hackensack City Council continued to tie up loose ends from summer construction projects at its Jan. 3 meeting.
Jim Curran of Moore Engineering reported that the water tower project is “pretty much done.” The council approved payment of $11,034.25 to KLM for the final water tower inspection. It also approved transfer of $20,000 from general savings and $20,000 from the off-sale liquor store savings to the water project.
Another $36,000 was paid to On2 Solutions for street lighting, with no reimbursement from DEED or Rural Development. Brackets and other parts have been received.
Payment of $287,365.94 was approved to Utility Systems of America, which includes funds from Cass County, DEED, Rural Development and the city.
Two more payments may be needed on remaining road construction items, Curran noted. An electric box is still coming but may or may not be installed this winter.
“We’re ... compiling a punch list of items to be completed next spring,” he added.
Starting in February, the council will meet on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., not the first Monday. Moving the meeting one week later will give the city clerk more time to receive data for the monthly financial reports.
The council accepted the offer of Jesse Amo, owner of Soulshine Cyclery and Coffee, to groom trails through Bonna Paulson Park to make them usable for non-motorized winter recreation such as hiking, skiing and fat tire biking.
They also agreed to waive Amo’s September and October water and sewer bills totaling $128.54, due to street construction disruptions to sewer and water service that forced him to close his business for days.
Items referred to the Planning Session Jan. 24 for discussion included possible changes to the snow removal ordinance; possible rate increases for residences on a stretch of city sewer that hasn’t had a rate hike in years but needs repairs; how to use proceeds from the sale of a city parcel on the edge of Bonna Paulson Park for slightly over $11,000; and a temporary “hire” while Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko is on vacation in March.
The Council approved the following 2022 appointments and stipulations:
• Acting mayor, Jim Schneider; park commissioner, Lee-Ann Marchwick; street commissioner, Bill Kennedy; water/sewer commissioner, Bruce Reeve; liquor store commissioner, Char Wilkes; public safety commissioner, Jim Schneider; weed inspector, Casey Stanley; emergency management directors, Dana Stanko and Jim Schneider.
• Assessor: Cass County; city depository, First National Bank of Walker; official newspaper, Pilot-Independent; auditor, CarlsonSV; attorney, Jim McGill; city engineer, Moore Engineering; fire department ex-officio members, mayor and city clerk; mileage reimbursement, current IRS rate.
In other matters the council
Approved a resolution in support a new house number for parcel on Whipple Avenue to become Poquet Drive to alleviate confusion for emergency response and package deliveries.
Accepted the Hackensack Lions $1,000 donation to be paid to Pyrotechnic Display for the Back to Hack fireworks.
