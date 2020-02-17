The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation, a Partner Fund of the Initiative Foundation, is now accepting grant applications for projects that will enhance the quality of life for individuals and families in the Hackensack and Backus area.

Qualifying applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, school districts, or local units of government that serve the city and the nine townships surrounding Hackensack. The maximum grant is $1,000.

Projects should meet one of the following funding priorities: improve the quality and scope of educational programming to residents; promote community development and appearance; enrich the artistic and cultural climate; or increase and diversify recreational activities.

Deadline to apply is  April 15. If you have questions about whether your project qualifies, email hlacf@ifound.org Visit the website at www.hackensackfund.org to apply.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments