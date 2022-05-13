You know summer’s just around the corner when the Hackensack City Council starts talking about Sweetheart Days.
At the May 9 meeting, councilors approved Hackensack Chamber Director Bonnie Dupre’s requests for the usual street closures for Sweetheart Days activities July 9-12 — the Arts and Crafts Fair, Car and Motorcycle Show, Sweetheart Days Parade, and Street Dance.
Maintenance Director Dana Stanko will give the statue of Lucette Diana Kensack a fresh paint job before Sweetheart Days. Dupre also suggested a sign be added to introduce Lucette to the many visitors who gather around her skirt for photos.
The council also will discuss whether a fenced-off area is really needed, where alcoholic beverages can be consumed during Saturday night’s street dance.
Gary Dietrich of the Hackensack Game Changers announced that Hackensack is now a Step 2 Green Step City. Actions and projects that raised the city from Step 1 to Step 2 include the community garden project; and the 2021 First Street reconstruction, with new sidewalks, improved pedestrian safety, bump-outs, more trees, LED street lighting an EV charging staton and stormwater management.
Ribbon-cutting for First Street will be part of Hackensack’s events at the Spring Bike Fling June 25 on the Paul Bunyan Trail between Walker and Hackensack. The tentative time is 10:30-11 a.m. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have been invited but have not yet confirmed.
The tentative schedule (subject to change) shows cyclists arriving at Rendezvous Brewing between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; music by Wayne and the Boys from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and lunch on First Street between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Sponsors for Hackensack’s part of the Spring Bike Fling are the Northwoods Arts Council, Hackensack Lions, Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation, Rendezvous Brewing and Charng Thai Restaurant.
Jim Curran of Moore Engineering reported that road construction personnel recently visited Hackensack to check on what needs to be done to finish city street projects. Subcontractors will be brought in to finish several jobs as soon as road weight restrictions are removed.
Water quality technicians are still researching why city water still has a brown tinge, he added. They feel rust is not coming from the water system but is in the lines.
The council also welcomed Rob Triplett, who was hired to replace Maintenance Superintendent Dana Stanko. Triplett will start part-time June 6 and full-time July 11 at a starting wage of $23 per hour.
The council also
Learned that contributions have been received for holiday decorations to be hung on light standards. To simplify the process, donors will purchase the decorations and then donate them to the city.
Accepted the Hackensack Lions’ offer to install good used playground equipment from a former Pine River playground, and agreed to expand city park to accommodate it and have a committee work out details.
Approved paperwork to combine two adjacent city-owned properties, the municipal bar and the recently-purchased lot next door.
Approved payment of $12,324.94 to Moore Engineering for consulting and disposal of contaminated materials found on Whipple near First National Bank.
Adopted the Cass County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Accepted a $2,000 donation from the Hackensack Lions for Sweetheart Days fireworks.
Heard that Union Congregational Church is proposing a city clean-up day. 10-11:30 a.m., June 2.Everyone will be encouraged to participate so the town will look its best for the Spring Bike Fling.
Approved application to Sourcewell for a grant of $10,000 to purchase three security cameras for slightly under $22,000 (at city hall, Chamber, municipal on sale bar) with the city contributing the balance of $12,000.
Accepted the bids on the security cameras, assuming the grant is awarded.
Heard a resident’s concerns about several abandoned cats; Mayor Kennedy will discuss options with the resident.
Set the next work/planning session for May 23, 5 p.m. at the Community Building.
