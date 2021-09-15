Work on the city of Hackensack’s streets and water main projects slogs toward the finish line — with “slog” being the operative word.
Amber Muir of Moore Engineering presented an update Sept. 8 to the Hackensack City Council. Work on storm sewers should be finished in a couple of days, after which workers will start grading streets and tearing out sidewalks, prior to setting the forms to pour concrete for new sidewalks and letting it cure. She estimated the city is about two weeks out from having usable sidewalks.
The council received a letter from Fred Karlisch, who works at Rendezvous Brewing on First Street in downtown Hack. He described a summer of difficulties navigating around street closures, excavations, construction work and gaining access to the businesses on First, including Rendezvous.
While the area suffered through a drought for most of the summer, when the “much-needed rain” did come, it turned streets into a mudbath.
“I know the road crew has no control of the weather, but people still need to be able to get around!” he stated. Karlisch suggested better communication and plywood walkways, at the least.
Sue Toth of Rendezvous Brewing asked for a revised timeline showing when various parts of the overall project will be finished, which Muir promised to provide.
Turning to the water tower project, the tower’s exterior has been sandblasted and the interior has been sandblasted and primed. As soon as the interior is painted, the exterior also will be painted, including the logo of Lucette. After that the tower can be re-filled with water.
The council approved a partial pay request by project manager Jim Curran of Moore Engineering of $403,045.36 for the water mains and street improvements totaling.
The city accepted an $8,525 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society. Consultant Rolf Anderson will conduct research to see if the Hackensack Lending Library at City Park, a log building built during the Great Depression as a WPA project, is eligible for the National Historic Register. Library board member Maggie McGill will keep the city updated on the consultant’s work.
Mayor Bob Kennedy reported back on discussions with City Attorney Jim McGill regarding property on Fleischer Avenue owned by Lisa Tufts.
Over a period of months and years, the city has contacted Tufts numerous times by letters and other means, about cleaning up the derelict site.
Nothing has been done, and the city has had minimal response from the owner. According to McGill, the city’s next step would be to have legal papers served by the Sheriff’s Office. The council moved to start the legal process as described by Attorney McGill.
After hearing from Lynn Van Allen of the Northwoods Arts Council (NAC), the city agreed that the NAC can use the Community Building as a back-up location for future Lakeside Concerts in case of bad weather. This will affect next summer’s concert series, plus one concert from this summer that is rescheduled for Oct. 9, 3-5 p.m. at city park.
In other matters the council
Authorized purchase of a new radio water meter reader, replacing an outdated model, not to exceed $6,675 and asked that other vendors be checked for a lower price before making the purchase.
Approved a resolution adopting the 2022 budget listing total expected revenues of $275,285; and total expenditures of the same amount.
Approved a final settlement agreement between the city and Birchview Gardens Assisted Living (MDIC, LLC), regarding the inadvertent decertification of the senior living facility’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF). With neither party admitting any liability regarding the other’s claims, and with both sides wishing to settle all issues related to the TIF, the city offered and MDIC accepted a payment of $110,000 to fully resolve the situation.
Approved a resolution to adopt the updated Comprehensive Plan for the city of Hackensack, replacing the outdated 2009 Comprehensive Plan.
Accepted City Clerk-Treasurer Jody Knapp’s letter of retirement, as of Dec. 24, 2021, after 32.5 years of service to the city Filling the position will be on the agenda at the next Planning Session Sept. 20, 5 p.m., community building.
