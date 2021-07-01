Union Congregational Church, UCC, of Hackensack will present a public forum, “Hackensack Happenings,” in the church Fellowship Hall at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Union Church cordially invites and encourages the public, including both permanent and seasonal residents, and especially those who want to be “in the know” about what’s currently happening the greater Hackensack- Backus community, to come to this special event.
Sponsored by the congregation’s Justice Ministry Team, the forum will feature presentations by three prominent community leaders.
Hackensack Mayor Bill Kennedy will describe recent developments in the city and discuss the council’s vision for the immediate and long-term future.
Lisa Tuller, treasurer of the Hackensack Game Changers, will review the origins of the Game Changers and describe the game-changing effects the group’s efforts have had and continue to have in the commercial and civic life of the Hackensack Community.
Denny Ganz, chair of the Advisory Board of the recently formed Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation (HLACF), will introduce the Foundation, describe its partnership with the central Minnesota Initiative Foundation and provide an update on the foundation’s purposes and current projects. HLACF serves the greater Hackensack and Backus communities.
Gary Dietrich, who was instrumental in the recent creation of the HLACF and who served the first chair of its advisory board, will be the forum moderator.
Union’s Justice Ministry Team members will serve refreshments. Union Church is located at 401 Lake Avenue E., two blocks east of Highway 371, across from the Community Center and next door to Birchview Gardens Assisted Living Facility.
