Firsts and lasts were the theme of the last Hackensack City Council meeting of 2021
Hackensack’s new clerk/treasurer Trista Olander was welcomed Dec. 6 to her first meeting by councilors and outgoing clerk/treasurer Jody Knapp, who was attending her last meeting.
Earlier this fall, Knapp announced that she would retire effective Dec. 16. She has served the city as clerk and then clerk/treasurer for 32.5 years. Knapp was honored at a reception following the meeting.
Another long-time employee will retire in 2022. Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko’s last day will be July 31, 2022, after --- years. The council asked Stanko to start thinking about the qualifications applicants for the position should have, including state licenses and special training.
Stanko reported that the water tower project is “pretty much done,” except for the “mixer,” and that the “pit” has been insulated.
Several other projects under way this summer and fall didn’t get as far as hoped, Mayor Bill Kennedy added. In particular, projects that depend on electric power are at the mercy of the supply chain, which seems to be a nationwide problem.
“We don’t have all the pieces for the electric panel,” the mayor explained. Once the missing components arrive, electricians can install lighting. The EV (electric vehicle) charging station is on hold for the same reason.
Part of Whipple Avenue will remain gravel this winter and get asphalt next spring. Installation of a full curb across from the Municipal Liquor Store will also wait for spring.
Fortunately, street striping was done before winter set in, and stop signs were re-installed.
Doug and Sue Toth of Rendezvous Brewing and Pete Williams, representing the Backus Legion, presented a request for a gambling license for the Legion at Rendezvous. The type of gambling activity was not stated, although e-tabs, pull tabs and/or bingo were mentioned. The council approved the application.
In other matters the council
Approved purchase of a good used Bobcat plus new attachments from Bobcat of Brainerd (@$46,000), using the lease option.
Authorized a letter to the Minnesota Housing Partnership supporting a grant application for the city’s Resilient Housing Project.
Authorized sale for $15,000 of a piece of city-owned land on Poquet Drive to Pamela Fehn.
Accepted audit proposals for 2021, 2022 and 2023 financial statements from Carlson SV, CPAs and Advisors. Knapp noted it is getting harder to find firms willing to conduct audits for cities.
Accepted a grant from SHIP to purchase crosswalk and electronic speed signs to be placed near Mann Lake Bee and Ag Supply on County Road 40.
Agreed to apply for a Sourcewell grant of $1,000 and if awarded, to use it to purchase a new computer for the city, not to exceed $1,300.
Approved payment to Minnesota Power, $20,000 for power underground on Whipple Ave.; $16,768.75 to KLM for water tower inspection; $132 to Schrupp Excavating for topsoil for tree planting; $25,901.76 to Moore Engineering for engineering services; and finalized a $10,000 matching grant from Sourcewell.
