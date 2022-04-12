The Hackensack Hub has been keeping busy this spring with many different events.
The Hub will be hosting a pot luck April 21 at noon — bring a dish to pass. After lunch our guest speaker will be Kris Biessener, who is on various committees to improve our town, will talking about the Game Changers and how it has evolved into the Hackensack Lakes Area Foundation.
This has brought so many positive things for our community. We are seeing improvements — new logo on the watertower, promoting Lucette, flower pots at local businesses and so much more. This is being done by willing volunteers who want to see our community improve and brought up to date, so join us for more good information! This is open to the public.
Other events coming to the hub soon will be Life Line Screening April 26, (appointment only.)
Our book, bake and plant sale will be May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lots of good books to choose from, baked goods and lots of plants so keep that on your calendar.
Bill Kennedy’s free tech class is being offered on the third Monday of the month, with advice on phones, computers and iPads.
We will be offering a barn quilt class in June with more information at a later date. The Hub is located next to the post office. Come in for a visit!
