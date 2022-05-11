The Hackensack Hub is getting ready for more activities in the coming months. We are looking forward to our Book, Bake, and Plant sale that will be coming up May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Join us to pick up some books, buy a treat, and check out the plants. The plants are coming from our gardens here in this area so they are already acclimated to our soil, and weather, and we usually have a nice variety of annuals, house plants and perennials, along with baked goods to eat while you are reading a book from our large selection of paperback, and hardcover books.
Potlucks are held the third Thursday of the month at noon. Our speaker is to be announced. Bring a dish to pass and join us for a social afternoon with good conversation and good food. The next potluck is May 19 at noon.
On June 15 we are planning to have a Barn Quilt Painting class that involves a quilt pattern painted on a 2-foor by 2-inch aluminum composite that will neither rust nor rot. This class will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hub, next to the post office. The instructor will bring all the materials including patterns to choose from.
A minimum of 12 people will be required for the class so call Myra Damm at (218) 820-0258 to get a registration form. Cost of the class will be about $80, including registration and class fee.
We are having a free tech class with Bill Kennedy the third Monday of every month. This month will be May 16 so if you have tech questions, please drop by at 1 p.m. for advise on your iPhone, computer or iPad.
More activities will be upcoming so join us at the Hackensack Hub. Our building is available for rent for meetings, showers, birthdays and other social gatherings, along with classes of any kind.
