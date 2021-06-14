The Hackensack Hub is now open for meetings.
In May, the annual meeting was held to elect new officers, but due to the small number of attendees, no election was held.
The past president and vice president have recently moved away, along with the person who did the Facebook notices and mailings to people without emails, which means there is no support group in place.
Without board members and volunteers, the Hub will be unable to continue keeping the doors open. The Hub is a great building for meetings. The room is large enough to accommodate groups of 75 and is all on one level giving easy access. The board would like to keep the building open and active.
There are also membership benefits for belonging to the Hub. A gas discount from Ferrell Gas is only available to Hub members, along with discounts for members on activities.
A salad luncheon will be held June 24 at noon as a welcome back to members and anyone who is interested in celebrating the return to normal. Guests are asked to bring a salad dish.
A free Tech class will be held June 21 at 1 p.m.
For more information about the Hub, contact Myra Damm at (218) 820-0258.
