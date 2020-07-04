There have been no activities at the Hackensack Hub since March because of the Coronavirus. All fundraisers have been cancelled and no activities are being held until further notice.
The annual election was scheduled to be held at the May meeting, however that had to be postponed until later in the year. At this time the Board has scheduled the annual meeting and election of officers for July 30 at 4 p.m.
The offices are President, Vice-President, Secretary- Treasurer and one board member. Terms are for two years each.
This important meeting is open to the public and will be held at The Hub. There will be no food served. Leadership is always needed, so consider serving.
