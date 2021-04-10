The Hackensack Hub will be opening up events again this spring and summer.
Last year was a slow one for the center with most groups having none or very limited meetings, but there is real excitement for the year ahead.
The current Hub board has led well during this difficult time, but new members are always needed to carry into the future.
Those in Hackensack might have already seen the activity with AARP doing a modified tax preparation service by appointment and with appropriate social distancing on Wednesdays. They are also in the middle of a series of gardening classes on Tuesdays that will help those in the area start well to yield a bountiful harvest in the summer and Fall.
Tech classes are back on the rotation as well, answering your tech questions the third Monday of the month at 1 p.m. This month the subject will be spreadsheets.
Life Line Screening will be coming to the Hub April 26 and is by appointment. The Book and Plant Sale will be held in May, watch for the signs as the date has not been determined.
In May the Hub will be holding its annual meeting at which time they will be electing new officers. During 2020 they were not able to hold a regular annual meeting and current board graciously continued to serve, but new board members are needed for the next year. Interested members would serve for an hour or so a month to oversee the Hackensack Hub.
The Hackensack Hub would like to thank its generous donors, including regular members, the Hackensack Lions, Legion, and the Initiative Foundation for their support through the last year.
