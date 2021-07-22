Everyone is invited to the Hackensack Community Building Aug. 3 from 5-7 p.m. for Hackensack’s National Night Out event.
The evening will feature fun activities for the whole family, starting with free hot dogs, chips and soda.
There will be face painting for kids of all ages. The Hackensack Lions will hold a free vision screening for children ages 6 months to 6 years.
Hackensack’s National Night Out is part of the National Night Out campaign against crime, a police and community partnership. Sponsors are the Hackensack Lions Club, Hackensack Fire and Rescue, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.