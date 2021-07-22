Everyone is invited to the Hackensack Community Building Aug. 3 from 5-7 p.m. for Hackensack’s National Night Out  event.

The evening will feature fun activities for the whole family, starting with free hot dogs, chips and soda.

There will be face painting for kids of all ages. The Hackensack Lions will hold a free vision screening for children ages 6 months to  6 years.

Hackensack’s National Night Out is part of the National Night Out campaign against crime, a police and community partnership. Sponsors are the Hackensack Lions Club, Hackensack Fire and Rescue, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

