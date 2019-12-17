The Nov. 24 fundraiser for the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation (HLACF) was a great success. With more than 110 people in attendance, slightly over $11,000 was raised from a silent auction, games and other activities, held at the Birchwood Char House. HLACF needed to raise $10,000 to receive another $10,000 from the Initiative Fund in Little Falls. One of the games was an oversized Jenga set that required a steady hand and keen eye to figure out which log to pull. One hour into the auction, a basket of adult beverages, offered by Hackensack American Legion Post 202, already had nine bidders! Jim Anderson ponders what items to bid on.
