Pictured with the big check are (from left) Shirley Johnson, Kris Biessener, Lynn VanAllen, Denny Ganz, Sue Holthaus and Terry Roeser.
Photo submitted

The Hackensack Lakes Area Foundation presents a $500 grant to the Northwoods Arts Council to support the launch of its 10-week Lakeside Concert Series and their mission of “Bringing the Arts to Life” in our communities. Pictured with the big check are (from left) Shirley Johnson, Kris Biessener, Lynn VanAllen, Denny Ganz, Sue Holthaus and Terry Roeser.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments