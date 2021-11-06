The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation (HLACF) will hold their “Hacks-Giving” fundraiser virtually this year.
The HLACF is a partner fund of the Initiative Foundation that has graciously provided this online platform for fundraising activities. The silent auction will feature items donated for the community.
Supporters who visit the auction website will have the opportunity to bid on items between Nov. 19-27.
In 2019, the Hacks-Giving event was held at the Birchwood Char house and drew a crowd of more than 100 people. The silent auction featured over 125 fantastic items and the event raised over $11,000 for the HLACF endowment fund. This fund has grown annually since its inception in 2019 with grants given to non-profit organizations that service Hackensack, Backus and nine surrounding townships.
In 2020, the Initiative Foundation also sponsored a Relief Fund that allowed the HLACF to raise funds to support small businesses and non-profits during the COVID shutdown. Over $12,000 was raised and granted to 13 local businesses.
The endowment fund balance grows in perpetuity with a portion of the interest earned being granted annually. Watch the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HackensackFund or the website at https://hackensackfund.org/ for more information. To donate an item for the auction, call Kris Biessener at (218) 838-5642.
