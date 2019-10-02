The Hackensack Lakes Area Foundation (HLACF) has awarded its first grant of $2,500 to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools.
The grant will be used for a tutoring program where older students support and assist younger students with homework or other projects.
Before the school day begins, volunteer student tutors, students seeking assistance and an adult instructor will meet from 7:30-8:20 a.m. in a designated classroom.
On Sept. 26, HLACF treasurer Kris Biessener and board members Missy Hoopman and Kelly Felton presented the symbolic “big check” to WHA tutoring project lead Nancy Bruns, 6-12 Principal Ryan Jensen and Superintendent Eric Pingrey.
Also present for the ceremony was Brenda Gugglberger of the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls.
Created in 2019, HLACF is a Partner Fund of the Initiative Foundation (IF) and is led by an advisory board of local volunteers.
“By promoting local philanthropy, we strive to strengthen our community by connecting people, resources and needs,” HLACF’s website states (hackensackfund.org).
“Our endowment fund is a charitable investment account in which the principal contributions are never spent; only the earnings provide a flexible dependable funding stream to support important projects.”
Working in partnership with HLACF, IF oversees and manages financial contributions for the fund.
Biessener noted that with $5,700 already raised, HLACF is halfway to the $10,000 goal needed by year’s end, to get a $10,000 matching grant from IF for the endowment fund.
HLACF plans to hold a major fundraiser Nov. 24 at the Birchwood Char House. Details will be announced in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.