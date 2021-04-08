Cheri Westphal (left) accepted the check and food donations from Unit President Diana Slinkard.
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated $300 and 42 pounds of food to the Hackensack Area Food Shelf during March. Cheri Westphal (left) accepted the check and food donations from Unit President Diana Slinkard.

