Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary members were recognized for their continuous years of auxiliary membership. Awardees attending the Oct. 14 meeting and receiving pins were (from left) Sherrie Kennedy, 30 years; Cindi Becker, 25 years; Bonnie Dupre and Faye Hedtke, 20 years; Renalda Sather, 15 years; Gail Bergin, 10 years; and Susan Buche and Laurie Haraldson, five years. Additional members receiving recognition but unable to attend the meeting are Nancy Albrecht, 45 years; Donna Jean Peterson, 40 years; Janet Bowman, Vicki Geving, Jean Garard and Florence Kargel, 30 years; Marilyn Dascher, Barbara Kile, Susan Larson, Shirley Schoenenberger and Karen Wolff; 25 years; Dolores Hannon, Laura Hanson, Diann Howell, Cassie Triplett, Susan Welter and Lorie Wilcowski, 20 years; Carol Lenander, Betty Nelson, Shelly Nelson, Diana Och, Kerry Quinn, Pam Sheldon, Katelin Smith, Samantha VanSteenwyk and Carol Wedin, 15 years; Bernice Kopp, Yvonne Lundeen, Sandra Roscoe, Nancy Schaetzke, Nancy Swenson and Connie Thoma, 10 years; and Janice Pfarr, five years. Photo submitted
