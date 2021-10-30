Pictured are Auxiliary members Marlene Kiler and Sue Capelle with WHA Elementary School Principal Jill McGowan.
Photo submitted

Hackensack Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donate 413 items, valued at $411.95 to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School. Pictured are Auxiliary members Marlene Kiler and Sue Capelle with WHA Elementary School Principal Jill McGowan.

