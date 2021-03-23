Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 collected 81 pairs of men’s and women’s socks during January and February and will be delivering them to The Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre. The Eagle’s Healing Nest is a nonprofit that meets the needs of veterans, service members and their families who suffer from the invisible wounds of war.
Hackensack Legion Auxiliary 'service not self' donation
Gail Deboer
