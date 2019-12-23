The Hackensack American Legion Post 202 family donated 27 Christmas baskets to veterans and other Hackensack community members. Post, Auxiliary and SAL contributed to these food and fruit baskets and Auxiliary members delivered them. Auxiliary members pictured are (from left) Bonnie Dupre, Donna Williams, Nancy Albrecht, Renalda Sather, Patty Kanyetzny, Diana Slinkard and Linda Becker.
