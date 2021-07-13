County Commissioner Jeff Peterson (center) accepted the check from Post 202 Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff (left) and Post 202 Assistant Gambling Manager Scott Felton.
Photo submitted

Hackensack American Legion Post 202 presented a $1,000 check to the Cass County Board of Commissioners. County Commissioner Jeff Peterson (center) accepted the check from Post 202 Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff (left) and Post 202 Assistant Gambling Manager Scott Felton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments